Netflix’s Tudum returns as in-person event

After two years as a virtual event, Netflix has announced that Tudum – its annual fan event that covers news and announcements pertaining to Netflix content – will be broadcast live in front of thousands of attendees in São Paulo, Brazil on June 17th.

Netflix fans around the globe are invited to tune in live via the Netflix YouTube channel to watch the two-hour event featuring Netflix stars and creators delivering exclusive news and never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks at series, movies and games.

Stars scheduled to appear live in Brazil include Chris Hemsworth, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Benedict Wong, Henry Cavill, Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder and many more.

Netflix has revelaed there will be news and announcements made pertaining to popular titles including Stranger Things, Wednesday, Squid Game, You, Emily in Paris, Cobra Kai, The Witcher, Bridgerton and more, as well as a number of surprises.

This year’s global livestream signifies the event’s return to Brazil – the location of the first Tudum in-person event in 2020.

This year’s global livestream event, broadcast from Ibirapuera Park (Parque do Ibirapuera) in São Paulo, builds upon Netflix’s three-day convention event taking place June 16th to 18th at the Bienal inside the park. Featuring over 2,000 square metres of activities, games, live music, and more, the convention will also give attendees the chance to see Netflix stars up close.