Promote your OTT platform with social media marketing

Generate leads, drive website traffic, and build brand awareness

Social media is the obvious place to start promoting your free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channels and platform. But it’s not just about creating an account and posting ad hoc. Social media marketing requires an evolving strategy with measurable goals, including:

· Maintaining and optimising your profiles.

· Posting pictures, videos, stories, and live videos that represent your brand and attract a relevant audience.

· Responding to comments, shares, and likes and monitoring your reputation.

· Following and engaging with followers, customers, and influencers to build a community around your brand.

What are the benefits?

With such widespread usage and versatility, social media is one of the most effective free channels for marketing your OTT service. It allows you to humanize your content, drive traffic, build brand awareness.

Social media enables you to turn your streaming service into an active participant in your market. Your profile, posts, and interactions with users form an approachable persona that your audience can get to know and connect with. And the visual nature of social media allows you to build your visual identity across vast audiences and improve brand awareness. And better brand awareness means better results with all your other campaigns.

These platforms also open up both direct and indirect lines of communication with your followers through which you can network, gather feedback, hold discussions, and connect directly with individuals.

Content

With billions of social media users worldwide, and millions of business users, you will be competing for a place in the social space. And no surprises here, your social media marketing strategy hinges on your content. So, what should you be posting?

Movie trailers are a great way to entice viewers to watch more, just be aware that some social platforms have aggressive settings on their copyright bots so be prepared to let them know that you are legitimately promoting content you have licensed. Trailers work well on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. You can also release small clips of your content on Instagram. TikTok works a little differently, with reaction videos or reviews by real people working better than just posting a vanilla trailer.

Research says that 90 seconds to three minutes is the optimum average length of a trailer to capture the attention of viewers, but this varies between platforms.

Make sure to use appropriate hashtags to attract your target audience, and don’t forget to link between your social media profiles and your OTT platform – the traffic goes both ways.

Posts should be engaging and informative. Identify the right tone for your brand and use that tone in your messaging.

Answer questions from your community and respond to comments on your posts. Comment (selectively!) on posts from others (using your business’ social accounts, not your personal accounts) to participate where your audience is having conversations. Don’t be selling all the time, be authentic and interesting.

Run Paid Social

Paid social media helps with targeting audiences and driving traffic just as organic social media does. The advantage to paying for this type of value? Speed to market, campaign sustainability, and good old fashioned message frequency.

Paid campaigns range from boosting posts to text ads, video ads, carousel ads and all kinds of calls-to-action and targeting options depending on which platform you’re using and what your objectives are.

These paid ads can be run across platforms – be it social media or even on other apps.

Reach out to influencers

Influencer marketing involves working with influencers to endorse and shout-out for your content. Influencer marketing works because of the high amount of trust that social influencers have built up with their following. And recommendations from them serve as a form of social proof to your brand’s potential customers.

Social media and journalism are one and the same these days. Connect with journalists and bloggers in your niche and approach them about reviewing your content. For this, you will need to screen the contacts who suit your niche and your audience, people who have a good following and credibility for this kind of work.

This is a sponsored article