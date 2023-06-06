Portugal: Netflix subs down 13%

Netflix saw a drop of over 13 per cent in subscriber numbers in Portugal during the first four months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, according to Marktest’s BStream study published by Portuguese daily Público.

Between November 2022 and February 2023, the drop in subscribers was 4.6 per cent.

The negative performance followed the February announcement of the streaming platform changing its account sharing policy, initially rolled out in Portugal, Spain, New Zealand and Canada. The goal is to prevent further losses and hopefully encourage more people to pay in full for the service.

This new policy has also led to a sharp drop of Netflix users in Spain, with the loss of more than one million subscribers in Q1 2023.

Although the streaming giant does not publish subscriber figures, according to Marktest’s measurements, Netflix remains the leader in the Portuguese streaming market, in 77.6 per cent of streaming homes, followed by Disney+ (56.5 per cent), HBO Max (50.6 per cent), Prime Video (50.4 per cent) and NOS Play (47.1 per cent).

About one third of Portuguese (33.4 per cent) over the age of 15 subscribe to at least one streaming service.