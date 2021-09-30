Portugal: 1 in 4 have SVoD subscription

One in four Portuguese (24 per cent) over the age of 15 subscribe to a streaming platform, according to the first edition of Marktest’s BStream study on SVoD services.

The study analysed services operating in Portugal (Apple TV, Disney+, HBO, MEO Filmes e Séries, Netflix, NOS Play, OPTO SIC, Amazon Prime Video), as well as telecom operator packages (MEO, NOS, Nowo, Vodafone).

Netflix, Disney+ and HBO have the most subscribers in Portugal, with the majority (45 per cent) belonging to social classes A and B, while the figure drops to 6 per cent for social class D.

Amazon’s Prime Video is the platform with the largest number of male subscribers (64 per cent), compared to an average of 50 per cent on the other platforms.

Meo Filmes e Séries has the most mature subscribers, with 24 per cent in the 45-54 age group (compared to 16 per cent for the other platforms) and 17 per cent aged 55-64 (compared to 7 per cent for the other platforms).

Apple TV+ has highest concentration of A/B class users, representing nearly half of its subscriber universe.

On the opposite end of the spectrum is Meo Filmes e Séries, which has 42 per cent of users from class C2 and only 17 per cent in class A/B.

In terms of telecom operators, Nowo customers are the least prone to subscribe to streaming platforms (18 per cent), while Vodafone has the largest number of clients of SVoD services (32 per cent).