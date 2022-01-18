Data: Pandemic doubles SVoD subs in Portugal

The amount of Portuguese people subscribing to video SVoD such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video has more than doubled during the pandemic.

As a result, Portugal was the fourth EU member with the highest growth of subscription-based streaming services, according to a report on OTT services by the country’s National Communications Authority (Anacom).

The regulator claims that 34 per cent of Portuguese internet users paid to watch TV series or movies on demand on a digital platform, a 20 per cent increase on 2018, placing the country in 15th place.

If the overall population is taken into account, the penetration rate for these services amounted to 26 per cent in 2020 (+16 per cent year-on-year), placing Portugal in 16th place.

Similarly to other EU countries, OTT video streaming services are most popular among the 16-34 year age group, with a higher degree of education and in the higher income bracket.

Since their launch in 2015, the main subscription-based platforms have partnered with local cable operators such as Meo, NOS or Vodafone Portugal to be offered as applications on the user interface menus.