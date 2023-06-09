Report: Broadband equipment spend up 7% in Q1
June 9, 2023
According to a report from Dell’Oro Group, total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market increased to $4.6 billion (€42.bn) in Q1 2023, up 7 per cent year-over-year (Y/Y). Spending on infrastructure remained robust. However, ONTs. Modems, and other CPE units to connect broadband subscribers, dropped 7 per cent Y/Y.
“For many service providers, broadband subscriber growth is slowing, resulting in a reduced need for new CPE,” said Jeff Heynen, Vice President with Dell’Oro Group. “Meanwhile, infrastructure purchases are strong as providers continue to expand their footprints and replace legacy copper networks.”
Additional highlights from the quarterly report:
- Total residential Wireless LAN units were up 5 per cent Y/Y, marking the first Y/Y increase since Q1 2021. Consumers are finally increasing their purchases of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E units after last upgrading back in 2020.
- Total cable access concentrator revenue was up 4 per cent Y/Y at $265 million. Remote PHY devices, Remote OLTs, and Virtual CMTS platforms all recorded significant revenue gains for the quarter, as cable operators continue to expand their DAA and fibre initiatives.