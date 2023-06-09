Report: Broadband equipment spend up 7% in Q1

According to a report from Dell’Oro Group, total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market increased to $4.6 billion (€42.bn) in Q1 2023, up 7 per cent year-over-year (Y/Y). Spending on infrastructure remained robust. However, ONTs. Modems, and other CPE units to connect broadband subscribers, dropped 7 per cent Y/Y.

“For many service providers, broadband subscriber growth is slowing, resulting in a reduced need for new CPE,” said Jeff Heynen, Vice President with Dell’Oro Group. “Meanwhile, infrastructure purchases are strong as providers continue to expand their footprints and replace legacy copper networks.”

Additional highlights from the quarterly report: