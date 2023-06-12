MPs to quiz senior BBC executives
June 12, 2023
By Colin Mann
Senior BBC executives are to appear before the Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons in a regular scrutiny session of the work of the BBC.
MPs’ questions will be wide-ranging and are likely to explore topics from overall performance to women’s sport. Issues that could be covered include:
- Safeguarding and complaints processes
- Concerns over changes to local radio
- Impartiality and accuracy
- The future of the BBC’s classical output
- Funding pressures, including the recent licence fee settlement
- Commercial activities
- Women’s sport
- Progress to address unequal pay
Appearing before the Committee on Tuesday June 13th will be Tim Davie, Director General, BBC; David Jordan, Director of Editorial Policy and Standards, BBC, and Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer, BBC.