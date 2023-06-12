MPs to quiz senior BBC executives

Senior BBC executives are to appear before the Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons in a regular scrutiny session of the work of the BBC.

MPs’ questions will be wide-ranging and are likely to explore topics from overall performance to women’s sport. Issues that could be covered include:

Safeguarding and complaints processes

Concerns over changes to local radio

Impartiality and accuracy

The future of the BBC’s classical output

Funding pressures, including the recent licence fee settlement

Commercial activities

Women’s sport

Progress to address unequal pay

Appearing before the Committee on Tuesday June 13th will be Tim Davie, Director General, BBC; David Jordan, Director of Editorial Policy and Standards, BBC, and Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer, BBC.