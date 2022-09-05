MPs to question BBC chiefs

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons is to question senior BBC figures on the licence fee, impartiality, and earnings.

The Committee will quiz Tim Davie CBE, Director General, BBC, Richard Sharp, Chair, and Leigh Tavaziva, Chief Operating Officer, BBC on how the broadcaster plans to remain relevant and effective in the modern media landscape. The Committee is expected to examine how the BBC’s offering is impacted by a more polarised political atmosphere and the need to demonstrate commercial value. With evasion rates and inflation soaring, the Committee is likely to question the BBC chiefs on the future of the licence fee.

The scrutiny session on September 6th may also cover the earnings of the top on-air talent, as well as gender, LGBTQ+, and disability pay gaps.