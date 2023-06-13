PC Dreamscape acquires Mediaocean’s Lumina

PC Dreamscape, a portfolio company of the private equity firm GTCR, has entered into an agreement to acquire Mediaocean’s media planning tool, Lumina. Lumina helps improve media plan workflow and visibility between brands and agencies through an end-to-end system. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.



In tandem with this, and following the previous strategic acquisitions of Standard Media Index and SQAD, PC Dreamscape has rebranded to Guideline. The Guideline brand is designed to emphasise the provision of an accurate, real-world view into industry spend and media cost that enables advertisers to make better planning and buying decisions and media owners to more effectively price their inventory and maximise growth.

The acquisition of Lumina further enhances Guideline’s suite of planning solutions, which offers a centralised media planning platform that delivers collaboration, efficiency and analysis across multiple global media teams and agencies in one interface. By combining three complementary media data and planning platforms, Guideline can better serve the brands, media owners and media agencies.



“By combining SQAD and SMI a year ago, Guideline became a source of truth for advertising spend and pricing data that provides unprecedented accuracy and transparency across the global media ecosystem,” said Scott Knoll, CEO of Guideline. “Now with this acquisition, we are forging an important partnership with Mediaocean and bringing together two complementary solutions – SQAD MediaTools and Lumina – to strengthen media planning capabilities for agency and brand clients globally. Through accurate media data and collaborative planning tools, we’re focused on helping the industry improve how media is planned, bought, and sold.”



“Transitioning Lumina to Guideline and forming a long-term partnership allows both companies to play to their strengths and deliver value for customers,” said Bill Wise, Co-Founder and CEO of Mediaocean. “Mediaocean continues to serve as an open and neutral platform for omnichannel advertising connected with a vibrant partner ecosystem. This deal allows us to further invest in supporting advanced features for converged media, intelligence, automation, and optimization. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Guideline and maintaining seamless workflow for marketers and agencies.”