S4C to air Wales football matches until 2028

S4C will broadcast Wales’ senior men’s international football matches until 2028 in a new deal signed with partner Viaplay. Welsh language coverage will include the next two UEFA Nations League campaigns for 2024/25 and 2026/27, the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying matches and the UEFA Euro 2028 qualifying matches.

Wales’ international friendly matches will also be part of the deal that will see at least 40 live games on S4C.

Aaron Ramsey, Wales men’s team Captain, said: “It’s great news that the games are going to be available for everyone to watch on S4C. It’s also a terrific boost for the Welsh language. The goal for us as a squad is to reach the finals of the Euros and the World Cup, and we hope that S4C will share our success with the viewers.”

The deal between streaming service Viaplay and S4C is a unique partnership that will allow S4C the exclusive UK Welsh language rights to broadcast the games free to air.

Rondo, producers of S4C’s Sgorio Rhyngwladol coverage of Wales international football will provide the host broadcast for all of Wales’ home international matches.

This comes as the rights to broadcast all of Wales’ qualifying matches for the Euro 2025 UEFA Under 21 Championships in Slovakia were also secured by S4C.

Sian Doyle, S4C Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted that we will be able to broadcast Wales’ international football matches on S4C until 2028. This builds on the already excellent partnership we have with Viaplay, and I would like to thank them for their collaboration on this deal. S4C is the home of Welsh football, and we are proud to stand alongside the FAW and Wales’ Red Wall of passionate supporters”.

Ed Breeze, Viaplay SVP and Head of Sports UK, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with S4C who have been an amazing supporter of Welsh football throughout the years. There is a very passionate fanbase of Welsh football fans and we’re delighted to make these games of such national sporting significance available to the widest possible audience.”

Noel Mooney, Football Association of Wales Chief Executive, added: “Our partnership with S4C has been a cornerstone to the growth of Y Wal Goch and we are so happy that Cymru’s Men National Team matches will be free-to-air for everyone. I want to thank Viaplay, who have been key in this collaboration to ensure that our games are available to everyone. Sian Doyle at S4C has also been a key figure in negotiating this positive outcome for Cymru. This is a golden age for Cymru, and we are delighted to be able to share it with everyone.”