Brachtlova to succeed Huggers at ProSiebenSat.1

Erik Huggers, member of the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media, is stepping down from his mandate after nine years as of June 30th, in order to focus on his activities as Senior Advisor to EQT Group and Chairman of several portfolio companies, in addition to his other Supervisory Board mandates.

Dr. Andreas Wiele, Chairman of the Group’s Supervisory Board, commented: “On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I want to thank Erik for his successful work, commitment, and constructive support for ProSiebenSat.1 over the past nine years. We wish him all the best for the future.”

In accordance with the statutory requirements, the Company will file an application for the court appointment of a new member of the Supervisory Board to succeed Erik Huggers and will also submit a proposal for a candidate to the court.

In this context, the Company will take into account that on June 2nd – i.e. after publication of the invitation to this year’s Annual General Meeting – the Czech PPF Group notified that its share of voting rights now amounts to 11.6 per cent of the share capital of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE and that it also holds financial instruments, that correspond to 3.43 per cent of the shares. Against this background, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board deem a consideration of the PPF Group in the Supervisory Board corresponding to the shareholding of the PPF Group in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE to be appropriate. The Company therefore intends, in agreement with its Supervisory Board, to propose Klara Brachtlova to the court as successor to Erik Huggers.

Brachtlova is Chief External Affairs of the Central and Eastern European media group Central European Media Enterprise (CME), which belongs to the Czech PPF Group, and has many years of experience as a media manager. Brachtlova was Co-CEO and CFO of TV Nova and, as Executive Director of Nova TV, was recently responsible for the successful launch of the digital streaming platform Voyo in the Czech market.

Thus, together with the seats to be filled at the Annual General Meeting, a total of five positions will be filled on the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 in the future. For the four members to be elected at the Annual General Meeting on June 30th, the Supervisory Board had proposed Katharina Behrends, Dr. Katrin Burkhardt, Thomas Ingelfinger and Prof. Dr. Cai-Nicolas Ziegler.