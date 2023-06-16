Great American Media, Pure Flix complete merger

Great American Media and Sony Pictures Television’s Pure Flix have completed the previously announced merger to combine the two companies. The successful merger joins Great American Media’s family-friendly linear and FAST channels with the Pure Flix faith and family SVoD service into a consolidated entity.

Great American Media retains a majority interest in the merged company and oversees day-to-day management of the independent organisation under the leadership of Bill Abbott, who serves as CEO and reports to the company’s board of directors. Great American Media will build on the combined portfolio’s multi-faceted family and faith media brands and diversified content distribution capabilities to reach larger and broader audiences on each platform.

“The merger marks a significant milestone for our company, our employees, our business partners and our fans as we take an important step in our mission to become the leader in trusted, faith and family entertainment for a large and under-served market,” said Abbott. “We are extremely excited that Sony Pictures has chosen to partner with us, and we look forward to combining these two dynamic organisations to accelerate Great American Media’s growth strategy.”