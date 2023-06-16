ITV “actively exploring” All3Media acquisition

In response to recent media speculation, UK commercial broadcaster ITV has confirmed that it is actively exploring the possible acquisition of TV production house All3Media.

In a letter to shareholders it said: “There can be no certainty as to whether any transaction will take place, nor as to the terms of any such transaction. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.”

ITV could combine All3Media with its ITV Studios production and distribution business.

Reports earlier in June 2023 suggested that owners Liberty Global and Warner Bros Discovery were considering selling their stakes in the company. Liberty Global and Discovery acquired the company from majority shareholder Permira in May 2014. Liberty Global has a 9.9 per cent holding in ITV.