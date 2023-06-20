Forecast: Australia SVoD revenue to grow 8.2% CAGR to 2027

SVoD service revenue in Australia is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2 per cent from $1.9 billion (€1.74bn) in 2022 to $2.8 billion by 2027, driven by a healthy growth in SVoD subscriptions, and steady rise in the average monthly revenue per unique SVoD household, according to GlobalData, the data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s Australia Subscription Video on Demand Forecast (Q1 2023) report reveals that the SVoD subscriptions in the country will increase at a CAGR of 7.6 per cent over the forecast period, in line with the acceleration in cord cutting trend among the traditional pay-TV viewers and their migration towards on-demand video services.

Srikanth Vaidya, Telecom Analyst at GlobalData, commented: “The widespread availability of high-speed broadband services in the country, and increase in fixed broadband household penetration will also facilitate the widespread adoption of SVoD services in Australia.”

Netflix will lead the Australia’s SVoD market and will account for largest share of SVoD subscriptions through the forecast period.

Vaidya explains: “The profound library of US originals and English language drama and comedy series, movies, documentaries and kids shows will help the company maintain its leadership position in the market.”

Disney+ and Prime Video are the other global SVoD platforms that are quite popular in the country. Unlike most of its competitors, Disney+ has a single pricing plan with all the features available in one subscription price.

Vaidya concludds: “Sports related content plays a big role in Australian media. Hence, most operators maintain sports theme SVoD platforms. For instance, Stan and Optus both maintain sports theme SVoD platforms – Stan Sports and Optus Sport.”