Ideal Systems builds broadcast facilities for CNBC in Singapore, London

Ideal Systems has successfully completed the relocation of CNBC’s Singapore broadcast operations to a brand-new facility in Mapletree Business City in Singapore.

The multifaceted project involved the migration of a live broadcast facility from the existing site to the new site along with the design and build of the new facility which includes a Master Control Room and Production Control Room for CNBC’s Singapore Studios as well as a new Computer Equipment Room (CER) to house integrated systems for production, linear and non- linear editing, linear playout, new media and OTT, content management and distribution storage, archive and graphics. Also included the project was the design a build of new NDI enabled Multi- Media Studios in Singapore and London that can create content for social media platforms and also be used for live broadcast as well as disaster recovery.

The relocation project commenced with Ideal Systems providing a technology audit of CNBC’s existing facility and systems and creation of a project plan that identified systems and equipment that could be re-located to the new facility while all of the older equipment that was superseded by the new systems could be fully recycled by Ideal Systems e-Waste re-cycling partner Metalo International.

Peter Juno, Vice President and Director of Operations at CNBC International said, “With the state-of-the-art facilities at our new Asia-Pacific headquarters built by Ideal Systems, CNBC International seeks to remain at the forefront of broadcast production in the region, as a leader in business and financial news.”

The Ideal also worked closely with CNBC project team leads Jimmy Ong, CNBC Asia Director of Broadcast Operations and CNBC Asia Supervisor of Engineering Gavon Wong to co- ordinate the systems design across multiple broadcast equipment manufacturers. The migration and new facility build was managed by Ideal Systems Project Director Han van’t Zand in a project which saw the deployment of many new broadcast systems that had to be migrated to in a seamless transition as to have zero impact on CNBC’s 24×7 operations which was achieved.

“We are honoured and delighted to have completed another broadcast engineering project with CNBC the success of which depended on great teamwork and co-ordination and which further builds on a relationship that dates back thirty years since Ideal Systems first built facilities for CNBC in Hong Kong,” said Fintan Mc Kiernan, CEO of Ideal Systems in Singapore.