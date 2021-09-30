BirdDog, Ideal Systems announce APAC partnership

BirdDog, a manufacturer of NDI enabled PTZ cameras, converters, and software has announced a strategic partnership with Ideal Systems, to further drive growth across the Asia Pacific region.

Ideal Systems provide a full spectrum of media technology services including consultation, design, installation, integration, as well as operational and maintenance support of state-of-the-art technology infrastructure across the APAC region. The Ideal Group have 12 offices across 8 countries and over 150 staff and service both the Broadcast Video, and Audio Visual (AV) markets.



Ideal Group are emerging as the leading NDI systems integration company in APAC and in 2020 they have delivered large NDI system deployments in China, Hong Kong, Malaysiaand Singapore,where they are currently engaged in some major NDI projects with BirdDog.

“We are super excited to be partnering with Ideal Systems on a much deeper level,” said Jamie Ambrose, Chief Revenue and Operations Officer at BirdDog. “Ideal Systems are the perfect partner for us to drive growth in the region, and the right partner to work with on some large projects that are coming down the pipe.”

“We’ve been really impressed with BirdDog’s NDI product quality and innovation, and we are really delighted to be working more closely with them,” said Fintan McKiernan, CEO at Ideal Systems Singapore. “We have been using increasing amounts of BirdDog products in our NDI solutions and have designed BirdDog into our solutions for a number of our upcoming projects. We are using BirdDog across booth our Broadcast and AV divisions and are using the full range of their products from their leading PTZs and NDI converters to their cloud software. Our BirdDog NDI story starts here, and I have no doubt we have exciting times ahead.”