Netgem, Gamestream team for TV & cloud gaming

White label B2B Cloud Gaming solutions provider Gamestream, and digital entertainment specialist Netgem Group are partnering to offer a new unified proposition that will integrate gaming with TV streaming entertainment into the service package of telecom operators, capable of reaching millions of end users.

Netgem develops, distributes, and operates netgem.tv, a B2B2C TV streaming solution. The service enables operators and digital content publishers to create or boost their entertainment offering that is accessible on multiple devices.

Gamestream offers telecom operators in both B2B and B2B2C models its cloud gaming technology. The company provides high performance and low latency streaming in tandem with an array of popular video games from Hot Wheels Unleashed, Garfield Lasagna Party as well as Overcooked! 2.

The partnership aims to create a new unified entertainment experience which will transform TV and Mobile into an interactive entertainment hub for families, allowing for a multi-player approach that also enables fan communities. The service will be distributed to Telcos across EMEA in a market of more than 100 million TV subscribers of telcos who will have access to a catalogue of hundreds of cult licences intended for a family audience, with additional games added each month.

This partnership also paves the way for new interactive experiences built from rich content, such as cross-content recommendations so users can switch from video content to a game and vice versa.

“With Netgem, we are shaping the entertainment of tomorrow, today,” asserts Ivan Lebeau, Co-founder and President of Gamestream. “Our unified offer meets real challenges for telecom operators – increasing revenue per subscriber thanks to innovative services, while capturing their attention by building their loyalty to the entire content ecosystem.”

“Young generations are looking for new TV experiences,” notes Mathias Hautefort, CEO of the Netgem Group. “This is a strategic problem for Content channels and operators who have invested considerable sums in the creation of TV subscribers bases and invested in boxes sitting in customers’ homes. With this new proposition, precursing a more immersive television experience, we will contribute to making ‘TV watching’ a place of sharing again and supporting entertainment for the whole family. We look forward to presenting this cross-content approach to our telecom operator customers, as well the very demanding media industry and we aim to deploy shortly in new territories.”