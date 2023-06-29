Redge Technologies takes control of Vestigit

On June 7th, Redge Technologies acquired a controlling stake in Vestigit from the founder and RKKVC fund. The acquisition enables the integration of Vestigit’s advanced AI-based content watermarking solutions into the Redge Media platform to more comprehensively address client needs and global trends in the video content market.



Redge Technologies is a leader in OTT and edge computing technologies in Central Europe. Its ‘Beyond DRM’ approach includes a multi-DRM solution, a session management module, DRM as a service and upcoming ML-based anomaly detection. The investment in Vestigit in July 2021 and the recent acquisition of additional shares from the RKKVC fund strengthen Redge Technologies’ position and extend the scope of Beyond DRM. Closer integration with an AI watermarking technology company enhances Redge Media’s content security offering. Meanwhile, Vestigit continues to pursue the prestigious Cartesian’s Farncombe Security Audit ensuring compliance with the industry’s highest security standards.



Vestigit is a startup pioneering AI-driven A/B content watermarking specialising in the identification of illegal distribution channels for clients worldwide. With over 15 years of experience in OTT and IPTV distribution, Vestigit’s team of experienced scientists provides solutions that enable clients to regain control of their intellectual property. Using advanced edge computing and AI, including the groundbreaking Generative Adversarial Network (GAN), Vestigit’s solution offers exceptional resilience to damage. It also offers an automated search tool for protected content across the public web and social media, further enhancing its comprehensive product offering.



“The piracy problem plaguing streaming services continues to escalate, with projections of a cumulative loss of $113 billion by 2027. This significant financial impact underscores the critical need for effective measures to combat piracy and protect the revenue streams of content creators and distributors. This is why Redge Technologies invests in Beyond-DRM solutions such as Vestigit, which provides a robust and comprehensive security solution for online content owners, including sports and live event streaming,” commented Przemysław Frasunek, CEO at Redge Technologies.



“As a VC fund dedicated to driving technological advancements, we understand the imperative for innovative solutions that combat cyberpiracy effectively. Our investment in Vestigit reflects our commitment to support groundbreaking technologies in AI and Computer Vision that protect the rights and revenues of content owners. Vestigit’s comprehensive security measures and expertise in cybersecurity align perfectly with our investment strategy and vision,” commented Mateusz Bodio, Managing Director of RKKVC.



“With Redge Technologies’ expertise in OTT and edge computing technologies, combined with Vestigit’s ground-breaking AI-driven A/B content watermarking solutions, we are poised to revolutionise the industry. Together, we are providing online content distributors around the world with the tools they need to fight piracy, take back control of their intellectual property and ensure the security of their valuable content,” commented Rafał Radawiec, founder and head of Vestigit.