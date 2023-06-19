Advanced Television

Twitter plans smart TV video app

June 19, 2023

By Colin Mann

Twitter owner Elon Musk has confirmed plans for a Twitter video app on smart TVs.

Responding to a tweet suggesting that: “We really need a Twitter video app for Smart TVs”, Musk replied: ”It’s coming”, without revealing any further details.

On June 15th, during an investor presentation, new Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarino, and Musk laid out Twitter’s plans to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships to revitalise the social media company’s business beyond digital advertising.

Related posts:

  1. Musk names Yaccarino as new Twitter boss
  2. Twitter appoints NBCUniversal’s Benarroch
  3. Musk, Twitter deal back on
  4. Musk, Twitter set for October court showdown
  5. Musk launches Twitter takeover bid

Categories: App, Articles, Connected TV, Content, OTT, Social Media, Video

Tags: , ,