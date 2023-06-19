Twitter plans smart TV video app

Twitter owner Elon Musk has confirmed plans for a Twitter video app on smart TVs.

Responding to a tweet suggesting that: “We really need a Twitter video app for Smart TVs”, Musk replied: ”It’s coming”, without revealing any further details.

On June 15th, during an investor presentation, new Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarino, and Musk laid out Twitter’s plans to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships to revitalise the social media company’s business beyond digital advertising.