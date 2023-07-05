Netgem powers Connect Fibre TV bundles

TV-as-a-Service provider Netgem has confirmed it is powering altnet Connect Fibre TV’s brand-new TV service, which will leverage Netgem’s streaming solutions for ISPs developed for the UK market.

Connect Fibre focuses on providing exceptional customer service and fantastic broadband speeds at a reasonable price to those to compete with all Fibre ISPs on the Fibre networks of Openreach, CityFibre or Virgin. Connect Fibre is now the fifth ISP to make use of the co-branded TV solution created by Netgem.

The new TV service includes:

215+ live channels including 100 channels in addition to Freeview – with 45+ channel dedicated to sport such as MBL.TV, The Rugby Network and Pop kids

100,000 hours of included content with 25 Freeview Play catch-up such as ITVX or BBC iPlayer and access to a library of included shows and movies such as YouTube, TikTok, Filmzie and Wedomovies.

30+ games included which do not require additional equipment

Choice and freedom for users to pick and mix from the most popular premium apps with Rakuten TV, BT Sport, Erosnow, Amazon Prime Video and more

Unlimited TV on the go via a dedicated application available on mobile

A powerful universal Search across all live and On-demand TV content with recommended shows curated for the viewers

High end features such as 4K HDR, Bluetooth pairing and Alexa voice control for hands free mode

“We are pleased that Connect Fibre has decided to join the group of ISPs in the UK who are leveraging our TV service to maximise the connection volumes on their Fibre networks,” commented Sylvain Thevenot, Chief Commercial & Customer Officer, Netgem Group. “This is not only great news for their Fibre customers in terms of value proposition with over 200 channels and thousands of hours of inclusive On-demand streaming content, but it also brings the Bundle proposition to the best level – to compete effectively with the Big 4 ISPs in the market.”

“Connect Fibre’s mission is to bring flawless full fibre speeds to communities that need it,” added Deryck Shepherd, Chief Customer Officer of Connect Fibre. “Leveraging Netgem’s revolutionary platform allows us to extend the range of fuss-free services we can provide. Viewers can enjoy a full range of interactive entertainment at a fair price, and households who require a landline can move seamlessly to a modern cost-effective service. We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership, and I’m really looking forward to working with Sylvain and his team.”