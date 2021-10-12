Netgem powers TalkTalk TV 4K

Telco TV specialist Netgem is to supply Netgem TV, its multi-screen operated entertainment platform, to UK multiplay telco TalkTalk Group for the launch of the operator’s next generation TalkTalk 4K TV service. TalkTalk intends to be at the heart of Britain’s plans for Full Fibre, offering the best user experience for connected TV and streaming entertainment.

This is the latest and largest deployment to date on Netgem TV, the Netgem Content-as-a-service model for Fibre ISPs – bringing what Netgem says is a simple yet powerful TV service for operators. The model allows a fast time to market for ISPs and a frictionless end to end operating model whilst making sure viewers enjoy a living and breathing TV service with new entertainment streaming options added each month.

“This new contract with TalkTalk Group demonstrates the relevance of Netgem’s unique positioning in the fast-growing connected entertainment market,” said Mathias Hautefort, CEO of Netgem.



“Netgem, thanks to its fully-operated NetgemTV platform already market-tested with several operators in Britain in particular, and its expertise for running agreements with the main TV channels and the rising number of OTT content providers, intends to continue to expand its Content-as-a-Service model with Tier 1 operators,” added Hautefort.