AEW, ViX sign LatAm, Caribbean streaming deal

ViX, the Spanish-language streaming service owned by TelevisaUnivision, and US professional wrestling organisation, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), have announced a multi-year agreement that will bring AEW content exclusively to ViX subscribers in Mexico, as well as countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Effective immediately, subscriber to ViX’s premium plan in the regions listed above will have access to the most exciting action from AEW each week:

AEW: Dynamite – Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CDMX

Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CDMX AEW: Rampage – Fridays at 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CDMX

Fridays at 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CDMX AEW: Collision – AEW’s newest show, on Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CDMX

This new agreement for ViX also includes several special wrestling events such as: AEW’s quarterly Battle of the Belts special; the popular pay-per-view events on a 30-day delay: Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear; and more than 190 episodes with commentary in Spanish of AEW: Dark and AEW: Dark Elevation. All these specials will be available on the AVoD service of the streaming platform.

AEW’s packed roster includes Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, MJF, Jon Moxley, Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Saraya, Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson, Darby Allin, Sting, Orange Cassidy, Jade Cargill, Dr Britt Baker, Claudio Castagnoli, Adam Cole, Andrade El Idolo, The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, The Lucha Bros, The Hardys, Jungle Boy, Samoa Joe, Christian Cage, Thunder Rosa, Ricky Starks, Wardlow, Dustin Rhodes, Powerhouse Hobbs and many more.