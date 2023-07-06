Berlusconi empire split between children

Silvio Berlusconi’s eldest children, Marina and Pier Silvio, will jointly share majority control of his business empire the former Italian prime minister’s will reveals.

Marina and Pier Silvio Berlusconi, who both already have executive roles in parts of the business, will hold equal stakes jointly adding up to around 53 per cent in the Fininvest family holding company, according to Reuters.

Marina chairs Fininvest while Pier Silvio has been in charge of the MFE-MediaForEurope (MFEB.MI) TV business which has long been the jewel in the family’s crown.

Berlusconi’s five children earlier said “no shareholder will exercise overall individual indirect control of Fininvest SpA, previously exercised by their father”.

Silvio Berlusconi passed away on June 12th.