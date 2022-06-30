Berlusconi eyes Channel 4

MediaForEurope (MFE), controlled by the family of Silvio Berlusconi, will certainly look at Channel 4 when it is put up for sale, its CFO Marco Giordani has declared.

The UK government plans to sell Channel 4, but the necessary legislation still needs to be passed and it faces stiff opposition. But if it does go on sale, Giordani said: “When it is put on the block, we will surely look at it.”

MFE is Italy’s largest private broadcaster and sees cross-border tie-ups in Europe as the answer to growing dominance of streaming and online giants in content and advertising business. It has already made significant buys and bids in Spain and Germany.

Actor Idris Elba was aldo identified as a potential bidder for Channel 4 earlier this week.