NZ: Sky, WBD renew deal

Sky and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) have announced an extension of their relationship with a multi-year content and platform agreement, securing Sky as the home of HBO, Max Originals, Warner Bros and Discovery programming for New Zealand audiences.

The agreement includes channel and content rights, including:

• Continuation of WBD’s eight channel portfolio including Discovery, Discovery Turbo, Living Channel, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, Cartoon Network and CNN International.

• Current and future seasons of HBO’ series such as House of The Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession and The White Lotus.

• Returning seasons of True Detective: Night Country, Euphoria and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

• HBO’s esteemed series and documentaries, including Game of Thrones, Sex & The City, Big Little Lies, Chernobyl and Veep.

• Max Original series including Peacemaker, The Flight Attendant, as well as premieres such as Dune: The Sisterhood and The Penguin.

• Future Warner Bros blockbuster movies and a vast film library including the Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and DC Universe movies.



Sky Chief Executive, Sophie Moloney, commented: “This renewed deal reflects the long-standing partnership between Sky and Warner Bros. Discovery, and the continued commitment of both companies to bringing Kiwis premium content and brands. As a business we are making clear, informed choices about the content we want using the deep knowledge we have of our customers’ viewing preferences. Sky’s focus is ensuring audiences have access to the content they love in ways that work best for them. With that in mind, we’re thrilled that this new deal also has optionality at its core, giving us the flexibility to continue entertaining audiences across multiple platforms in the years ahead.”

WBD President and Managing Director, Western Pacific, James Gibbons, added: “This agreement further deepens Warner Bros Discovery’s historic partnership with Sky, which has seen great success and growth over the past two decades. As we look to build scale across our diverse portfolio locally, we look forward to continuing to work with Sky as a key partner in bringing Kiwis our world-class storytelling, brands and franchises.”