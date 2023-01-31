Roku signs FAST deal with Warner Bros Discovery

Roku and Warner Bros Discovery have agreed a deal to bring Warner Bros branded FAST channels to The Roku Channel. Featuring popular titles including Westworld, The Bachelor, Cake Boss, Say Yes to the Dress, F-Boy Island and more, the channels will arrive on The Roku Channel in the US this spring.

On top of new FAST channels, the deal will also usher in some 2,000 hours of on-demand library programming to The Roku Channel. Hundreds of TV series and movies from Warner Bros Discovery’s brand portfolio, including HBO, HBO Max, Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros Television, and more, will now be available for audiences to stream for free on The Roku Channel.

Rob Holmes, vice president, programming, Roku: “As FAST continues to explode in popularity amongst cord-cutters, we’re seeing content players increasingly shift their focus towards capturing this audience, by bringing some of their best stuff to FAST. The rapid expansion of premium content on FAST is a win for both the viewer and content owner, as well as advertisers looking to reach these audiences through well-known programming. We’re delighted to be one of Warner Bros Discovery’s inaugural FAST partners, and we look forward to introducing its incredible TV series, films, and entertainment brands to a whole new audience on The Roku Channel.”

The news builds on The Roku Channel’s significant enhancement of its FAST offering over the last year, with deals that added popular programming from AMC Networks, NBCUniversal, WMX, NHL, and more to the service.

David Decker, President of Content Sales for Warner Bros Discovery, added: “We love working with world-class, cutting-edge partners like The Roku Channel. Their innovative platforms provide us with new ways to bring our valuable content to fans across the country.”