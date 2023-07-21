Movistar Plus+ launches August 1

Telefónica’s new OTT service Movistar Plus+ will be available from August 1st for €11 a month for existing Movistar subscribers and €14 a month for new customers.

Movistar Plus+ will offer programming based on sports, series, cinema, documentaries and a different pop-up channel every month. It will include a football match from La Liga every week and a match from the UEFA league, as well as other sport content such as basketball (NBA and ACB), tennis, rugby and golf. It will also offer Telefónica-in-house content such as La Resistencia.

Movistar has closed down its channel #0 (Cero) and will launch a channel similar to the former Canal Plus.

The launch of this low cost OTT service is aimed at facing tough competition from streaming services such as Netflix and an attempt to mitigate declining subscriptions for Movistar Plus, which has fewer than 3.5 million subscribers.