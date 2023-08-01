Virgin TV adds 14 FAST channels

Virgin Media O2 has added a range of new themed channels to its TV line up at at no extra cost.

TV favourites including Deal or No Deal USA, Fear Factor and Baywatch are now available to Virgin Media TV customers via dedicated streaming channels.

The new channels are based around a single programme or theme offering customers access to thousands of hours of dedicated content, with programming available 24/7 via Virgin Media’s TV guide. The channels combine traditional TV viewing with streaming, with pre-programmed ad breaks in between set schedules.

As part of the new channel line-up, customers with Virgin TV360, Stream or a V6 box can access 14 new channels including:

Inside Crime Real Wild Mystery TV HauntTV History Hit Baywatch Homes Under the Hammer Great British Menu Tastemade NextUp Live Comedy The Chat Show Channel Deal or No Deal USA Fear Factor Wipeout Xtra



David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “As viewing habits evolve and the sources of great programming multiply, we’re enhancing our TV offering to add streamed thematic channels. The new channels will elevate our customers viewing experience, providing a clear destination for some of Britain’s most recognised TV shows that we know our customers love. Whether it’s comedy, crime or cookery they’re after, our customers can now tune into extra entertainment, on us.”

The launch of these new free to watch channels follows Virgin Media O2 upgrading all TV customers to HD at the beginning of the year and adding a range of fitness classes and additional programming all at no extra cost.