Virgin Media offers free Sky channels

Virgin Media will be giving its TV customers free access to some of Sky’s most popular channels from April 10th until May 9th.

Popular Sky channels including Sky One, Sky Comedy, Sky Witness, Sky Crime and Sky Sports Mix will be available to all TV customers.

Across these channels, a range of shows including Hitmen, Bulletproof 2 (Sky One), Ballers, Curb your Enthusiasm (Sky Comedy), The Rookie and Grey’s Anatomy (Sky Witness) will all be available to watch.

This follows the news that Virgin Media has also given its TV customers free access to a number of top kids and entertainment channels at no extra cost.

For extra flexibility, many of Sky’s shows are available On Demand, so customers can pick and choose their favourite programmes. Eligible customers don’t have to do anything and there will be no change to their contract.

The full line up of extra channels for families to enjoy includes: