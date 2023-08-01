Yuvod, Red Bee Media boost for NA content providers

Cloud-based, end-to-end OTT and IPTV solutions specialist Yuvod is partnering with media services provider Red Bee Media to integrate the most up-to-date metadata, allowing Yuvod to offer what it says is the most affordable, pre-integrated TV solution for providers of all sizes.

Through the partnership, direct integration with Red Bee’s API services will help accelerate the value and adoption of Yuvod’s end-to-end, cloud-based streaming platform, including positioning Red Bee Media as the main integrated supplier of EPG metadata to be included with Yuvod’s turnkey Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution in the US market. Yuvod plans to demonstrate the benefits of Red Bee, including its flexibility and exemplary customer service, as an integrated metadata supplier in preparation of launching Yuvod’s solution in the US and Canada, offering the enhanced solution for clients to experience the benefits firsthand.

“Video providers big and small must deliver the same flawless, high-quality experience that can be easily accessed without costing a fortune,” notes Ricardo Tárraga, co-founder and CEO at Yuvod. “By partnering with Red Bee, we can provide easily implemented access to advanced yet cost-effective streaming solutions that deliver an unbeatable viewing experience for end users, all entirely in the cloud.”

“We’re excited to partner with Yuvod as they expand their offerings in North America,” declared Jason Marchese, Head of Sales, Market Area Americas at Red Bee Media. “By pre-integrating Red Bee’s rich metadata, Yuvod’s cloud-based model can provide video service providers the ability to scale their operations and adjust resources to meet the evolving demands of the market while still reducing costs.”