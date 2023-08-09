OneWeb, IP Access International distribution deal

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company OneWeb and IP Access International, a provider of terrestrial and space based mobile connectivity to enterprise and public safety markets, have signed a Distribution Partnership Agreement to deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband connectivity across the United States.

Under this partnership, IP Access International will seamlessly blend OneWeb’s satellite services with all major terrestrial cellular providers in the US, providing resilient mobile communications through a single service plan and support centre. This partnership makes OneWeb’s LEO constellation the first to be integrated into IP Access International’s SuperGIG service, a connectivity solution designed specifically for public safety and enterprise critical mobile operations that seamlessly aggregates terrestrial and space-based networks.

OneWeb’s LEO technology will complement, enhance and extend existing IP Access International services and enable robust connectivity in rural areas outside of cellular coverage areas, as well as in urban locations affected by events such as natural disasters and other conditions impacting connectivity

“Space-based communications have been a cornerstone of resilient communications for decades, but now with the OneWeb LEO constellation, our SuperGIG solution will be even faster with lower latency. This will be a game-changer for our clients,” declared Bryan Hill, CEO of IP Access.

“Adding OneWeb’s high-performance, low-latency connectivity to the IP Access International portfolio gives customers a new and even more robust solution to ensure they meet their mission, regardless of local connectivity services currently in place,” added Stephen Beynon, OneWeb’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We thank IP Access International and look forward to continuing to help provide reliable and secure solutions to mission critical operations.”

OneWeb describes the partnership as a significant step in its ongoing mission to bridge the digital divide. As a wholesale connectivity provider, OneWeb partners with Internet Service Providers, telcos and community leaders who are seeking to deliver broadband services to unconnected, unserved and underserved areas.

This agreement comes following the completion of OneWeb’s global constellation earlier in 2023, as the business nears full global connectivity.