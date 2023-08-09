Advanced Television

RTVE launches second UHD channel

August 9, 2023

From David Del Valle in Madrid

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE has launched TVE UHD 2, its second UHD TV channel, following the launch of TVE UHD earlier this year.

TVE UHD 2 is broadcasting all content from sports channel Teledeporte while TVE UHD is offering La 1. Viewers must have a 4K TV set equipped with a DVB-T2 STB using a HEVC (H-265) Codec.

Regular UHD transmissions, with all DTT channels migrating to HD, will become a reality by February 14th 2024 assuming there aren’t any more postponements. Initially, the HD migration was scheduled for January 2023.

