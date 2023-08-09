RTVE launches second UHD channel

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE has launched TVE UHD 2, its second UHD TV channel, following the launch of TVE UHD earlier this year.

TVE UHD 2 is broadcasting all content from sports channel Teledeporte while TVE UHD is offering La 1. Viewers must have a 4K TV set equipped with a DVB-T2 STB using a HEVC (H-265) Codec.

Regular UHD transmissions, with all DTT channels migrating to HD, will become a reality by February 14th 2024 assuming there aren’t any more postponements. Initially, the HD migration was scheduled for January 2023.