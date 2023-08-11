Italy tenders media projects using 5G, 6G technologies

The Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy has launched a public tender procedure for the financing of media projects using 5G and 6G technologies for the production and distribution of content.

The initiative aims to introduce new products and services in the production, distribution, and use, by users, of more accessible and attractive audiovisual content, in addition to developing cooperation projects.

The public tender is open to different forms of groupings of electronic communications network operators, audiovisual media service providers, as well as national/international companies, operating from Italy, with specific skills in the sector covered by the project proposal.

One or more subjects belonging to at least one of the following categories must form part of the grouping: public administrations; innovative start-ups; social, audiovisual, and creative industries enterprises; scholastic and/or educational institutions or universities or research bodies/centres; and public electronic communications network operators.

The Ministry has allocated €4 million and projects will be financed up to 80 per cent of the total expenses, not exceeding €500.000 per individual project.

Projects must be submitted to the Ministry by October 4th.