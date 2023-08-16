DAZN acquires ata Football

Sports streaming service DAZN has acquired ata Football, the women’s football content platform which is backed by the Miami-based sports investment firm 777 Partners.

Founded by Hannah Brown and Esmeralda Negron in 2020, ata Football has partnerships with a number of broadcasters and rights owners and allows viewers to watch matches from the Italian women’s top flight and the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

DAZN Group CEO, Shay Segev, commented: “DAZN and ata football share the same view when it comes to women’s football, the strength of game lies in its participants, fans and distinct appeal. By harnessing these characteristics, we believe that DAZN can build on the foundations our investment in the women’s game has delivered so far. The progress that has been made in creating visibility for competitions like the UWCL, LigaF, Frauen Bundesliga amongst others, has seen value created in the whole ecosystem. More viewers, higher attendances and better sponsorship deals. With Esmeralda and Hannah joining the team at DAZN to establish a women’s sport business unit, we are confident that DAZN will keep setting the pace in this area of huge potential, as well as establishing even better and greater links with the communities that are driving the women’s game on to ever-increasing heights.”