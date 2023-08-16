Heart of Stone debuts at Netflix #1

Gal Gadot has made a triumphant return to the Netflix Top 10. Two years after starring in Netflix’s Most Popular Film of all time, Red Notice, her new action-thriller Heart of Stone debuted at the top of the English Films List with 33.1 million views. Untold: Johnny Football also had a strong launch, clocking 7.7 million views to take third place. Maintaining their three-week runs on the list were Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie at #5 (5.6 million views) and Happiness for Beginners at #6 (5 million views).

The appetite for women-led action continued, with Jennifer Lopez’s action-thriller The Mother cementing itself in the #7 spot on the Most Popular List 91 days after its premiere.

There was also a new #1 on the English TV List, with limited series Painkiller, starring Matthew Broderick and Uzo Aduba, racking up 7.2 million views. The remainder of the list was dominated by returning favourites. The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 (5.2 million views) took second place with Season 1 coming in eighth place (2.2M views). Elsewhere on the list was Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 8 at #3 (4.1 million), Season 2 of Heartstopper at #4 (4 million views), Fatal Seduction at #5 (2.8 million views), Season 3 of The Witcher at #6 (2.8 million views) and Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias at #9 (1.9 million views).

German dystopian-thriller Paradise remained atop the Non-English Films List for the third week in a row, with 7.6 million views. Returning to the list were Japanese black comedy Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead in second place (6.2 million views), Polish action-thriller Soulcatcher in third (4.8 million views), Saudi-Arabian comedy Head to Head in sixth (1.6 million views) and Korean sports comedy Dream in tenth (1.2 million views). New entrants to the list included Japanese anime The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 at #4 (3.1 million views), Nigerian drama Jagun Jagun at #5 (2.1 million views), and Taiwanese action-comedy Marry My Dead Body at #7 (1.6 million views).

The Spanish romantic-comedy limited series A Perfect Story held onto the top spot on the Non-English TV List with 4.7 million views. Korea had a strong week with four titles on the list, including the romantic-comedy King of the Land at #2 (3.2 million views), horror-comedy Zombieverse which made its debut at #5 (1.9 million views), Season 2 of fantasy The Uncanny Counter 2 which took #6 (1.7 million views), and Season 2 of drama D.P. at #10 (1.1 million views). Turkish drama The Tailor made two appearances on the list for the second week in a row, with Season 2 coming in at #4 (2.1 million views) and Season 1 following in ninth place (1.2 million views). Japan took two spots with the anime series My Happy Marriage at #3 (2.3 million views) and Baki Hanma Season 2 at #7 (1.5 million views). The Spanish true-crime limited series The Last Hours of Mario Biondo came in eighth with 1.5 million views.