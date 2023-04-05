Murder Mystery 2 debuted in the #1 spot on Netflix’s English Films List with 64.42 million hours in the week commencing March 27th. Starring Adam Sandler – who has continuously proved to be a major draw for Netflix – and Jennifer Aniston, this marks the second biggest opening weekend for a comedy film on Netflix with more than 42 million views (64.4 million hours viewed divided by 1.5 runtime hours). The film also appeared in the Top 10 in 91 countries.

The first instalment Murder Mystery also moved into the #2 spot with 24.69 million hours viewed. Also returning to the English Films List are Luther: The Fallen Sun with 12.7 million hours viewed and The Magician’s Elephant with 6.33 million hours viewed.

On the Non-English Films side, Korean action-adventure Kill Boksoon entered the list in the #1 spot with 19.61 million hours viewed. Hindi-language thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Polish drama Johnny, Vietnamese action-adventure Furies, four-time Academy award winner All Quiet on the Western Front, Italian romantic comedy Still Time and French drama In His Shadow all returned to the list.

Meanwhile, The Night Agent remnaied the most viewed title on the English TV List for a second week; the action-thriller has pulled in 385 million hours viewed, becoming the #1 TV thriller based on two weeks of viewing. The series now has more than 47 million views (385 million hours viewed divided by 8.2 runtime hours).

Season 2 has already been ordered.

Season 4 of Love is Blind continued to prove popular with 47.64 million hours viewed. New titles on the English TV List include South African thriller Unseen (24.32 million hours viewed), docuseries Emergency: NYC (18.17 million hours viewed), comedies Wellmania (14.46 million hours viewed) and Rob Lowe’s Unstable (11.36 million hours viewed). Meanwhile, Season 4 of You, Season 3 of Outer Banks and Wednesday (after 18 weeks) maintained their standing on the list

New to the Non-English TV List are K-drama Divorce Attorney Shin (7.54 million hours viewed) and Japanese romance From Me To You (6.73 million hours viewed). Audience favourites returning to the list include Turkish thriller Who Were We Running From?, Korean drama The Glory (now #5 on the Most Popular List with 430.51 million hours viewed to date), Spanish thriller Sky High: The Series, Season 2 of Spanish reality series I Am Georgina, Korean romantic comedy Crash Course in Romance, Seasons 2 of Brazilian fiction Invisible City and Spanish drama Wrong Side of the Tracks.