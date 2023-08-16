Israel broadcasters oppose media bill

Israel’s three main broadcasters, Keshet 12, Reshet 13 and Kan, are coming together in a group action forum to oppose the government’s new media bill.

The networks said that the Israeli TV Channels Forum has been formed to “prevent the expected harm to media independence and freedom of the press as a result of the reform,” reports TBI.

The forum opposes the bill introduced by the right wing government coalition’s communications minister Shlomo Karhi which proposals a significant reduction in local original content quotas and the creation of a government-controlled regulator.

The proposals, which are expected to pass later this year, also include scrapping the need for networks to obtain independent licences to broadcast news, and government oversight of ratings information.

The broadcasters said that “the takeover of the media market has become the government’s next target. Karhi’s plan is a prelude to crushing one of the cornerstones of democracy in Israel and allows political control of the media agenda.”