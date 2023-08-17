Spain: RTVE to show Women’s World Cup final in 4K

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE is to show the final of the Women’s World Cup in 4K on its digital terrestrial TV service.

The DTT transmission, on August 20th, will be available to Spanish football fans on TVE UHD and TVE UHD 2 channels, now on trial, with regular transmissions set to begin in February 2024.

Viewers must have a 4K TV equipped with a DVB-T2 receiver to get the signal.

The final pits England against Spain with a kick-off time of 11am BST.