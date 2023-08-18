Canal+ takes 100% ownership of SPI International

Canal+ Group has taken full ownership of SPI International, the European broadcast and streaming operator behind brands including FilmBox, FightBox and Dizi.

The French mass media company initially acquired a 70 per cent stake in SPI in September 2021, but announced in April 2023 that it would be buying up the remaining 30 per cent from Hilda Uziyel to take full ownership. That deal has now closed.

Canal+ Group has previously said that SPI International, which has significant presence in Europe, will bring opportunities to strengthen its pay-TV offers in all European markets and develop new ranges of services.