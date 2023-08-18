TNT Sports scores UK rights to Asia Cup

TNT Sports has announced an agreement with Disney Star, the global rights holder of ACC, to broadcast the Asia Cup 2023 cricket tournament live and exclusively across the UK and Ireland.

TNT Sports will show the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup from August 30th to September 17th, bringing UK cricket fans closer to the action. The ODI tournament will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka in a fifty-overs format with six qualifying teams divided into two groups of three teams each.

“This is an exciting development for cricket fans in the UK and Ireland. India-Pakistan is the most eagerly anticipated and highest rated match on the global cricket calendar. We’re thrilled to associate with TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland,” said Harry Griffith, Head of Acquisition & Syndication, Sports, Disney Star.

“The addition of more top-flight cricket featuring superstars from the world of Asian cricket is great news for cricket fans and TNT Sports subscribers in the UK and Ireland,” added Trojan Paillot, SVP Rights and Acquisitions, WBD Sports Europe.

The six-group stage matches will open with Pakistan going head-to-head at home with Nepal on August 30th in Multan. Following on from this, the India v Pakistan match will be hosted in in Kandy, Sri Lanka on September 2nd. Further teams in the Asia Cup include defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

The tournament will feature star names from the world of Asian cricket. Rohit Sharma will lead an Indian team which is likely to feature Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi has found his rhythm with the new white ball and batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan will have their sights set on making an impact on the tournament too. The standouts go beyond India and Pakistan, with Rashid Khan lining up for Afghanistan and 2022 Asia Cup leading wicket taker, Wanidu Hasaranga, featuring for Sri Lanka

Once the group stages conclude, the top 4 teams will then battle it out in a Super4 format from September 6th, to secure a spot in the Final on September 17th in Colombo.

FULL GROUP STAGES

30 Aug, Pakistan v Nepal, Group A

31 Aug, Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Group B

2 Sep, Pakistan v India, Group A

3 Sep, Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Group B

4 Sep, India v Nepal, Group A

5 Sep, Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Group B

SUPER 4s

6 Sep, A1 V B2

9 Sep, B1 V B2

10 Sep, A1 V A2

12 Sep, A2 V B1

14 Sep, A1 V B1

15 Sep, A2 V B2

17 Sep, FINAL