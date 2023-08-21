Advanced Television

Spain: Crackdown on football piracy

August 21, 2023

From David Del Valle in Madrid

At least 78 websites, mainly IPTV and streaming-related services including Torrent sites, will be blocked in Spain following the country’s courts giving the green light to the list of illicit services provided by Telefónica and LaLiga.
After receiving notice, Internet service providers are obliged to block those services within three hours – and for a 3 year period.

Among the piracy services there are 30 IPTV websites, 30 streaming websites and 18 under Torrent name. Most of them (38) are hosted using Cloudflare for distribution and are located in the US and Europe.

Contenido del listado

Dominio Tipo Hosting Pais
6irmz.top IPTV Arsys Internet España
chiletv.xyz IPTV OVH Canada
dropfile.com IPTV Hostpalace Web/Solution Private Países Bajos
lig4retnec.co IPTV Datacamp Suiza
emyb.in IPTV IP Volume Países Bajos
firetvset.net IPTV Virtual Systems Ucrania
fjernsynet.xyz IPTV Ddos-guard Belice
fre7.flycany.me IPTV Virtual Systems Ucrania
full003tv.xyz IPTV Online SAS Francia
gioggg.net IPTV Ddos-guard Belice
golatin.online IPTV ABC Consultancy Paises Bajos
huang6nis.xyz IPTV StormWalls Rusia
iptvsharks.com IPTV Ddos-guard Belice
magadam1.xyz IPTV Datacamp Alemania
mega.xyz IPTV Istarar for Servers Services Singapur
nitroty.us IPTV Host Europe Francia
pelisyseriespty.xyz IPTV Scaleway Francia
santmarcta.life IPTV Cloudflare EEUU
somosvip.xyz IPTV OVH Reino Unido
suptv-nord.com IPTV Datacamp Reino Unido
tecnoiptv.es IPTV Scaleway Francia
theredball.ddnsgeek.com IPTV Obehosting Suecia
xenty.club IPTV Datapacket-Maroc Paises Bajos
iptvparatodos.app Web Venta IPTV Cloudflare EEUU
tvpremiumhd.tv Web Venta IPTV ServerCentral EEUU
bobres.co Web Venta IPTV Cloudflare EEUU
iptvwink.com Web Venta IPTV Cloudflare EEUU
jokeriptv.net Web Venta IPTV A2 Hosting EEUU
getsportztv.com Web Venta IPTV Linode Reino Unido
onetvservices.com Web Venta IPTV A2 Hosting EEUU
1stream.top Streaming Cloudflare EEUU
3papahd3.icu Streaming Cloudflare EEUU
bdnewsch.com Streaming Cloudflare EEUU
cricfree.live Streaming We Host Servers Ucrania
cricfree.top Streaming Fiber Telecom República Checa
dreko11.net Streaming Cloudflare Belgica
es5.sportplus.live Streaming Cloudflare EEUU
freelive365.nl Streaming IpConnect Países Bajos
hd.crichd.cx Streaming Cloudflare EEUU
hockeyweb.live Streaming Cloudflare EEUU
izlemac16.xyz Streaming Cloudflare EEUU
jokersecretpage.xyz Streaming Cloudflare EEUU
m.rojadirecta.fun Streaming Cloudflare EEUU
motornews.live Streaming Cloudflare EEUU
p2pstreams.live Streaming Cloudflare EEUU
pepperlive.info Streaming Skb Enterprise Países Bajos
socolive.pro Streaming Cloudflare EEUU
sportinglive.co Streaming Iws Networks Suecia
sportsnest.co Streaming Cloudflare EEUU
stakes100.xyz Streaming Cloudflare EEUU
techoreels.com Streaming Cloudflare EEUU
tezgoal.com Streaming Cloudflare EEUU
vipboxs.com Streaming Fiber Telecom República Checa
weakstreams.com Streaming Cloudflare EEUU
www.cyfostreams.com Streaming Cloudflare EEUU
www.hdmatch.xyz Streaming Trabia C&PdBA Moldavia
www.ovostreams.com Streaming Cloudflare EEUU
www.rojadirectatenvivo.com Streaming Namecheap EEUU
www.sportnews.to Streaming Cloudflare EEUU
www.zdsports.org Streaming Google EEUU
acestream.org Torrent Volia Ucrania
arenavision.site Torrent Cloudflare EEUU
www.futbolgratis.workers.dev Torrent Cloudflare EEUU
6explodie.org Torrent Hurricane EEUU
open.acgtracker.com Torrent Itp Solutions Alemania
open.stealth.si Torrent Terrahost Noruega
share.camoe.cn Torrent Ovh EEUU
thetracker.org Torrent Ovh Francia
t.nya.atracker.com Torrent Ovh Francia
tracker.coppersurfer.tk Torrent ServerRoom Rumania
tracker-electro-torrent.pl Torrent Cloudflare EEUU
internetwarriors.net Torrent Grupo Zgh Chile
tracker.tfile.co Torrent Amazon EEUU
tracker.tfile.me Torrent Team Internet Alemania
tracker.tiny-vps.com Torrent Parallel Rusia
tracker.toment.eu.org Torrent Tetaneutral Francia
tracker.tvunderground.org.ru Torrent UnifiedLayer EEUU
tracker.vanitycore.co Torrent Amazon Alemania

