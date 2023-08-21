Spain: Crackdown on football piracy
August 21, 2023
From David Del Valle in Madrid
At least 78 websites, mainly IPTV and streaming-related services including Torrent sites, will be blocked in Spain following the country’s courts giving the green light to the list of illicit services provided by Telefónica and LaLiga.
After receiving notice, Internet service providers are obliged to block those services within three hours – and for a 3 year period.
Among the piracy services there are 30 IPTV websites, 30 streaming websites and 18 under Torrent name. Most of them (38) are hosted using Cloudflare for distribution and are located in the US and Europe.
This is the list of the piracy websites published by bandaancha.eu
Contenido del listado
|Dominio
|Tipo
|Hosting
|Pais
|6irmz.top
|IPTV
|Arsys Internet
|España
|chiletv.xyz
|IPTV
|OVH
|Canada
|dropfile.com
|IPTV
|Hostpalace Web/Solution Private
|Países Bajos
|lig4retnec.co
|IPTV
|Datacamp
|Suiza
|emyb.in
|IPTV
|IP Volume
|Países Bajos
|firetvset.net
|IPTV
|Virtual Systems
|Ucrania
|fjernsynet.xyz
|IPTV
|Ddos-guard
|Belice
|fre7.flycany.me
|IPTV
|Virtual Systems
|Ucrania
|full003tv.xyz
|IPTV
|Online SAS
|Francia
|gioggg.net
|IPTV
|Ddos-guard
|Belice
|golatin.online
|IPTV
|ABC Consultancy
|Paises Bajos
|huang6nis.xyz
|IPTV
|StormWalls
|Rusia
|iptvsharks.com
|IPTV
|Ddos-guard
|Belice
|magadam1.xyz
|IPTV
|Datacamp
|Alemania
|mega.xyz
|IPTV
|Istarar for Servers Services
|Singapur
|nitroty.us
|IPTV
|Host Europe
|Francia
|pelisyseriespty.xyz
|IPTV
|Scaleway
|Francia
|santmarcta.life
|IPTV
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|somosvip.xyz
|IPTV
|OVH
|Reino Unido
|suptv-nord.com
|IPTV
|Datacamp
|Reino Unido
|tecnoiptv.es
|IPTV
|Scaleway
|Francia
|theredball.ddnsgeek.com
|IPTV
|Obehosting
|Suecia
|xenty.club
|IPTV
|Datapacket-Maroc
|Paises Bajos
|iptvparatodos.app
|Web Venta IPTV
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|tvpremiumhd.tv
|Web Venta IPTV
|ServerCentral
|EEUU
|bobres.co
|Web Venta IPTV
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|iptvwink.com
|Web Venta IPTV
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|jokeriptv.net
|Web Venta IPTV
|A2 Hosting
|EEUU
|getsportztv.com
|Web Venta IPTV
|Linode
|Reino Unido
|onetvservices.com
|Web Venta IPTV
|A2 Hosting
|EEUU
|1stream.top
|Streaming
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|3papahd3.icu
|Streaming
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|bdnewsch.com
|Streaming
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|cricfree.live
|Streaming
|We Host Servers
|Ucrania
|cricfree.top
|Streaming
|Fiber Telecom
|República Checa
|dreko11.net
|Streaming
|Cloudflare
|Belgica
|es5.sportplus.live
|Streaming
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|freelive365.nl
|Streaming
|IpConnect
|Países Bajos
|hd.crichd.cx
|Streaming
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|hockeyweb.live
|Streaming
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|izlemac16.xyz
|Streaming
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|jokersecretpage.xyz
|Streaming
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|m.rojadirecta.fun
|Streaming
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|motornews.live
|Streaming
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|p2pstreams.live
|Streaming
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|pepperlive.info
|Streaming
|Skb Enterprise
|Países Bajos
|socolive.pro
|Streaming
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|sportinglive.co
|Streaming
|Iws Networks
|Suecia
|sportsnest.co
|Streaming
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|stakes100.xyz
|Streaming
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|techoreels.com
|Streaming
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|tezgoal.com
|Streaming
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|vipboxs.com
|Streaming
|Fiber Telecom
|República Checa
|weakstreams.com
|Streaming
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|www.cyfostreams.com
|Streaming
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|www.hdmatch.xyz
|Streaming
|Trabia C&PdBA
|Moldavia
|www.ovostreams.com
|Streaming
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|www.rojadirectatenvivo.com
|Streaming
|Namecheap
|EEUU
|www.sportnews.to
|Streaming
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|www.zdsports.org
|Streaming
|EEUU
|acestream.org
|Torrent
|Volia
|Ucrania
|arenavision.site
|Torrent
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|www.futbolgratis.workers.dev
|Torrent
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|6explodie.org
|Torrent
|Hurricane
|EEUU
|open.acgtracker.com
|Torrent
|Itp Solutions
|Alemania
|open.stealth.si
|Torrent
|Terrahost
|Noruega
|share.camoe.cn
|Torrent
|Ovh
|EEUU
|thetracker.org
|Torrent
|Ovh
|Francia
|t.nya.atracker.com
|Torrent
|Ovh
|Francia
|tracker.coppersurfer.tk
|Torrent
|ServerRoom
|Rumania
|tracker-electro-torrent.pl
|Torrent
|Cloudflare
|EEUU
|internetwarriors.net
|Torrent
|Grupo Zgh
|Chile
|tracker.tfile.co
|Torrent
|Amazon
|EEUU
|tracker.tfile.me
|Torrent
|Team Internet
|Alemania
|tracker.tiny-vps.com
|Torrent
|Parallel
|Rusia
|tracker.toment.eu.org
|Torrent
|Tetaneutral
|Francia
|tracker.tvunderground.org.ru
|Torrent
|UnifiedLayer
|EEUU
|tracker.vanitycore.co
|Torrent
|Amazon
|Alemania