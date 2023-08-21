Spain: Crackdown on football piracy

At least 78 websites, mainly IPTV and streaming-related services including Torrent sites, will be blocked in Spain following the country’s courts giving the green light to the list of illicit services provided by Telefónica and LaLiga.

After receiving notice, Internet service providers are obliged to block those services within three hours – and for a 3 year period.

Among the piracy services there are 30 IPTV websites, 30 streaming websites and 18 under Torrent name. Most of them (38) are hosted using Cloudflare for distribution and are located in the US and Europe.