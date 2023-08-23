Disney+ reveals UK Originals at Edinburgh TV Festival

At the Edinburgh TV Festival, The Walt Disney Company EMEA has revealed a raft of exclusive announcements including first looks, celebrity contributor reveals and a new documentary as part of their upcoming slate of UK Original titles for Disney+.

Sean Doyle, Director, Unscripted, Disney+, EMEA, said: “We’ve spent the past year making ambitious documentaries with exclusive access to A-list names with the best creative talent in the business. It’s been great to see the reactions to Finding Michael and Save Our Squad with David Beckham and I can’t wait for audiences to see what else we’ve been up to and discover stories they may not expect to see on Disney+.”

The new titles are:

Camden

Disney+ has confirmed some of the world’s biggest music acts featured to appear in the upcoming documentary series Camden, produced by Lightbox in association with Day One Pictures and Dua Lipa’s production company Radical22, whose lives were changed forever by this tiny part of London. The series director is Academy-Award-winner Asif Kapadia. Confirmed to feature in the series are Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Pete Doherty, Mark Ronson, Questlove, Little Simz, Nile Rodgers, Boy George, Yungblud, Black Eyed Peas, Jazzie B, Bob Vylan, Chuck D and Sister Bliss. Episodes will be directed by Asif Kapadia, Toby Trackman, Yemi Bamiro and co-director Sarah Lambert.

In Vogue

Disney+ has revealed the first round of contributors to feature in landmark fashion series In Vogue. The series offers access to the insights of Vogue’s top editors, including Anna Wintour, Chief Content Officer, Condé Nast, and Global Editorial Director, Vogue; Edward Enninful, Editor in Chief, British Vogue and European Editorial Director, Vogue; Tonne Goodman, Sustainability Editor, Vogue and Grace Coddington, Contributing Editor – with insight from some of the most influential names across fashion, film and politics including Victoria Beckham, Tom Ford, Kim Kardashian, Marc Jacobs, Baz Luhrmann, Amber Valetta, Jean Paul Gaultier, Hillary Clinton, Stella McCartney, Clare Danes, Elizabeth Hurley and Tyson Beckford with more prominent figures still to be announced. The series is co-produced by Raw and Vogue Studios/Condé Nast Entertainment.

World War Shoe: Adidas vs Puma

Disney+ also revealed at the Edinburgh TV Festival the greenlight of World War Shoe: Adidas vs Puma (working title), a three-part documentary series from Emmy-nominated Matador Content, a Boat Rocker company, and David Beckham’s Studio 99. It explores the inner workings of two of the biggest sporting brands in the world, with a unique shared history and rivalry.

Through access to both companies, the series will uncover the unlikely and surprising tale of two feuding brothers – Adi and Rudi Dassler – whose multi-decade rivalry and competition helped shape the modern sportswear industry.

World War Shoe: Adidas vs Puma sees contributions from some of the biggest sports stars in the world including Usain Bolt, Neymar and Zinedine Zidane, to some of the biggest names in fashion including June Ambrose and KidSuper.

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story

Disney+ has released a first-look at documentary Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story (pictured). The four-part series fronted by Hollywood star Keanu Reeves tells the remarkable story of how, in 2009, competing in the most expensive and technologically advanced racing series on Earth, the impossible happened. An understaffed, underfinanced and independent team won the World Championship – with a team that cost just £1. The series will premiere on Disney+ later this year.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story

Already announced is Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story. The three-part Disney+ documentary looks at the jaw-dropping libel case that gripped the nation in 2022. The series will be told through exclusive access to the woman at the heart of it all, Coleen Rooney, alongside interviews with family, friends and key players involved in the resulting trial.