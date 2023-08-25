Brightcove appoints Levine as Chief Product Officer

Brightcove, the video streaming technology company, has announced Scott Levine as their Chief Product Officer.

Reporting directly to the CEO, Levine will oversee product management, engineering, and programme management. He is responsible for leading, setting, and executing the engineering and product vision for the entire organisation. Promoted from senior vice president and head of product, Levine works closely with the company’s various departments, including sales, data, research, marketing, and design teams to continually innovate the platform’s product and solution offerings, and contributes to the go-to-market strategies and partnerships that support the company’s prospects, customers and partners.

Prior to Brightcove, Levine was the senior vice president of product and technology at TelevisaUnivision. He was responsible for Univision’s distribution product strategy and operations, leading the company’s OTT initiatives and DTC services, including Univision NOW and the development, launch, and distribution of ViX.