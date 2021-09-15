ITV appoints Bagchee as Chief Product Officer

ITV has appointed Deep Bagchee as its first ever Chief Product Officer. He will lead the company’s future strategy across all of its digital products and services and will join later this year.

Deep was previously Chief Product Officer at The Economist Group, where he led both the digital product and design teams across The Economist and the Economist Intelligence Unit, creating a new digital product and design org and product vision and strategy. Before that he was SVP Product and Technology at CNBC in New York where he led a three year digital transformation, growing both subscription services and video performance. He was also a Board member of DCN in New York – the largest premium digital content trade association in the US.

At ITV, the new role of Chief Product Officer will see Bagchee setting and executing ITV’s on-demand product roadmap and strategic vision, identifying opportunities to drive growth and innovation across all of ITV’s digital products, both organically and through partnerships with other broadcasters and platform providers. He will be responsible for leading ITV’s digital product strategy and delivery across the current and future suite of digital products, including ITV Hub, ITV Hub+, BritBox and ITV Win, the online competitions portal.



Rufus Radcliffe, ITV Managing Director, On-Demand, said: “Since establishing our new Media and Entertainment Division, with On-Demand as a new business unit, we have been focusing on our digital product development and the growth of our direct-to-consumer offering. Working alongside our excellent product teams, the role of Chief Product Officer will help join up our product expertise across our SVoD and AVoD propositions as well as apps, and our future digital product ambitions. With Deep’s track-record of creating and leading world class product teams, I’m really looking forward to welcoming him to ITV.”

Bagchee added: “I’m really excited to be joining the talented teams at ITV at such a pivotal time, having been a fan of its programming and shows for many years. Building great products requires many ingredients – from creativity to commercial sense and customer focus, and ITV’s track record in these areas gives us a great platform upon which to build new digital experiences and businesses.”