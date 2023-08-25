New Hey Duggee on BBC throughout September

BBC Studios Kids & Family has announced that new Season 4 episodes of the hit animation Hey Duggee will drop on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer from September 4th. There will be 20 new episodes of the show made by Studio AKA with BBC Studios Kids & Family and CBeebies.

This final batch of new Season 4 episodes will air daily on CBeebies from 7.05am on weekdays throughout September and released on BBC iPlayer every Monday.

New titles include:

Days of the Week Badge (September 4th)

The Feelings Badge (September 5th)

The Choir Badge (September 6th)

The Listening Badge (September 7th)

The Wisdom Badge (September 8th)

The Commuting Badge (September 11th)

The Ball Badge (September 12th)

The News Badge (September 13th)

The Difficult Badge (September 14th)

The Cinema Badge (September 15th)

The Getting Ready Badge (September 18th)

The Size Badge (September 19th)

The Wish Badge (September 20th)

The List Badge (September 21st)

The Music Video Badge (September 22nd)

The Exercise Badge (September 25th)

The Dos and Don’ts Badge (September 26th)

The Nature Badge (September 27th)

The Recipe Badge (September 28th)

The Imagination Badge (September 29th)

Created by Grant Orchard, Hey Duggee is a fun and educational series for pre-schoolers, narrated by comedian and presenter Alexander Armstrong. Each episode features members of the Squirrel Club exploring, learning and overcoming challenges to earn a new Badge from Duggee – making new friends along the way.

Since launching in 2014, Hey Duggee has become a seven-time BAFTA and international Emmy award-winning hit. It was the most streamed CBeebies show on BBC iPlayer in 2022, the third year in a row its topped the list. All episodes of Hey Duggee are available exclusively on BBC iPlayer in the UK. Hey Duggee has also amassed over 2.5 billion lifetime views on its official YouTube channel.

This summer, Hey Duggee teamed up with Felix Martin from Hot Chip for the Hey Duggee: Summer Fun Mix.