Viasat reports another satellite failure

Viasat is suffering from another satellite loss which is malfunctioning in orbit. Viasat already has problems with its ViaSat-3 Americas satellite launched on May 1st. But this fresh problem occurs with Inmarsat’s I6-F2 satellite which was launched in February.

The Inmarsat craft suffered a failure with its power system while climbing in orbit to where it planned to operate as a backup. The satellite is insured for some $350 million. It is the first-ever Inmarsat to suffer any sort of major anomaly.

Viasat said the I6 F2 issue “does not impact ongoing customer services,” and is also not expected to “materially affect the financial outlook” the company gave in August. Airbus manufactured the satellite and is, alongside Viasat, assessing whether the satellite can be recovered for use.

The satellite was inherited from Inmarsat as part of the purchase of Inmarsat by Viasat which concluded in May.

Viasat stressed that the Inmarsat I6 F1 satellite is operational and continues to perform as expected. That craft launched in December and provides communications services above the Indian Ocean.