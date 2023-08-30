Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology (Skyworth Digital) and Nex have announced a worldwide partnership to develop, produce, and distribute a new active gaming and entertainment product, Nex Playground. With Playground, families who desire an active and healthy lifestyle can now transform their living room into a dynamic physical play space. The small yet powerful device features a high-resolution wide-angle camera, AI-powered body tracking for hands-free interaction, and support for multiple concurrent players. This partnership agreement is a milestone development for Skyworth Digital and represents entry into an entirely new market category as part of the video product strategy. Playground is the first camera-enabled product of its kind, and Skyworth Digital will have exclusive global production rights.

Skyworth Digital will also be the worldwide distribution partner for Nex Playground. Nex will be initially distributing the product directly to consumers in US, Hong Kong, and Taiwan as part of the first consumer offering this December. This partnership will provide new opportunities for Skyworth Digital to enter the global market for gaming, fitness, education, and motion entertainment.

Nex Playground will be showcased in a public preview at the ‘STRONG’ stand 212 in Hall 11 at IFA 2023 show from September 1st to 5th in Berlin, and at the ‘STRONG’ stand D29 in Hall 1 at IBC 2023 show in Amsterdam from September 15th to 18th. STRONG is the European subsidiary company of Skyworth Digital.

Preorders for Playground are currently live in the US, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, targeting first delivery in December 2023, with even more countries and regions coming in 2024.

Nex Playground is an innovative new platform that delivers active family entertainment and physical engagement at home. The included games and experiences are great for families with children (ages 5+) to play together, enjoy physical challenges and activities, and play immersive games with no controllers or headsets. Playground is also great for adults to play together socially with friends and enjoy the natural health benefits of active body movement. Playground will track aggregate movement and calories burned, depending on the activity. This combination of fun and fitness together makes Playground a category-defining active entertainment product with multiple functions in one.

Skyworth Digital as a technology, engineering, and distribution partner for Nex Playground, will also provide comprehensive technical support and product supply services to Nex.

This cooperation will bring broader market prospects and development opportunities for Skyworth Digital and Nex and bring an unprecedented gaming and entertainment experience to consumers worldwide. We look forward to the success of this partnership and to bringing more innovative products and services to consumers worldwide.