Tubi surpasses 74m users

Tubi, Fox Corporation’s ad-supported video-on-demand service, has announced the company surpassed 74 million monthly active users and logged nearly 4 billion streaming hours for the first half of the calendar year. Tubi reaches 1.4 per cent of total TV viewing time according to Nielsen’s July 2023 The Gauge report, further cementing its position as the #1 AVoD player and most watched free ad-supported TV streaming service in the US.

“Tubi is now watched as much as a top 5 cable network, as audiences continue to embrace our digital-first, 100 per cent free streaming experience,” said Anjali Sud, newly appointed CEO of Tubi. “The platform continues to scale with 47 per cent growth in ad revenue and 65 per cent growth in total viewing time Q4 over Q4, and we are executing an ambitious strategy to define the next generation of entertainment through our diverse content, passionate audience and innovative tech platform.”

Tubi’s content library now exceeds 200,000 movies and TV episodes and nearly 250 FAST Channels.

For advertisers, Tubi is gaining momentum, according to the 2023 MRI-Simmons’ Cord Evolution Study, for its ability to deliver high value, net-new audiences with 33 per cent of Tubi streamers unreachable on other top AVoD services. Also according to MRI, Tubi saw the fastest growth amongst young and diverse populations, including over 50 per cent growth in the 18-34 demographic and among African American, Asian, Hispanic and Multicultural audiences, all while exceeding 30 per cent growth across all major levels of household income.