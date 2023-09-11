Ireland: Narrative extends Sky Media partnership

Narrative Entertainment, the UK independent TV broadcaster, has launched its GREAT! Movies and GREAT! TV channels on Sky Media in Ireland.

Sky Media has added the two Narrative Entertainment channels to its Irish ad sales portfolio, making the GREAT! Network available to Irish advertisers for the first time. The extension into Ireland builds on the long-term partnership between Narrative and Sky’s advertising sales arm.

Steve Hornsey, Narrative Entertainment’s VP Movies & Entertainment, commented: “After a market trend-busting year of growth in the UK, Narrative Entertainment continues to invest in new ways for audiences to access and enjoy the GREAT! Network. We are responding to the evident popularity of our targeted mix of curated movie and entertainment channels, which includes GREAT! tv, GREAT! movies and GREAT! romance, with new commercial approaches to support our growth. We’re excited to extend our partnership with Sky Media in Ireland with this new initiative and ongoing growth plans.”

Malcolm Murray, Sales Director at Sky Media, added: “I am delighted to welcome both GREAT! movies and GREAT! tv to our growing portfolio of TV channels in Ireland, further strengthening Sky Media’s channel offering to Irish advertisers and audiences. As fragmentation continues to challenge conventional audience delivery, extending our partnership with Narrative Entertainment ensures Sky Media continues to offer Irish advertisers increased choice and reach in the marketplace.”

There’s a host of film and TV highlights to tune into throughout September and October including a GREAT! movies celebration of British action star Jason Statham with screening of his top hits in Stay At Home with Statham, a Fifty Shades Weekend (pictured) featuring the erotically charged drama trilogy and a Halloween Special of film frights including the Evil Dead and Insidious 1 and2.

On GREAT! TV there’s classic shows such as Murder She Wrote, Diagnosis Murder and M*A*S*H alongside all-new series including Lost Letter Mysteries and Garage Sale Mysteries.

GREAT! TV is on channel 157 and GREAT! Movies on channel 321 on Sky Ireland.