Qvest Group acquires TeraVolt

The Qvest Group has strengthened its service portfolio through the acquisition of TeraVolt. The OTT developers and consultants from Hamburg have established themselves in the field of big screen applications, respectively Connected TV, and personalised live sports broadcasting. With the combination of TeraVolt’s specific expertise and comprehensive production know-how, Qvest says it offers its customers added value that is unique in the media and broadcasting industry and beyond.



The addition of the OTT practice to Qvest’s expertise marks the next consistent step in the expansion and strengthening of the global group of companies. It enables Qvest to provide customers from different industries and sectors worldwide with holistic and even more time-efficient content distribution that considers the current needs of their target groups with new media formats and channels. The TeraVolt team offers customers from the media and entertainment as well as especially the sports sector applications in the segments of custom development, consulting and project support, testing and operations, and metadata optimisation.



The new member of the Qvest Group enables specific solutions for TV, streaming platforms and content providers. Its ‘TV mobile FIRST’ concept additionally provides various solutions that – based on social media benchmarks – increase viewer loyalty on different platforms. In the area of HbbTV and CTV apps, TeraVolt is also a long-standing partner of broadcasters and digital platforms such as ZDF (development of the Mediathek) as well as RTL, Deutsche Telekom (Magenta Sport) and Vodafone. With HbbTV and CTV apps, a personalised, interactive TV experience can be created that meets the expectations of today’s more demanding audience.



Tobias Künkel, CEO of TeraVolt, commented: “We are proud that TeraVolt has developed into a leading OTT solution provider for the TV industry. Our expertise perfectly complements the extensive competencies of the Qvest Group. As an integral part of Qvest, we are now jointly able to provide even more comprehensive support to customers worldwide to make the most of the remarkable opportunities of digital transformation.”



TVXRAY adds a standalone product to Qvest’s portfolio that can be established with customers through the group’s global sales organisation. The multiple award-winning SaaS solution is fully optimised for the digital-focused TV world and its numerous end devices and playout options. Furthermore, TeraVolt offers SmartPages, an all-in-one solution for the creation, production, and playout of interactive companion formats for TV shows.



Peter Nöthen, CEO of the Qvest Group, added: “In recent years, the TeraVolt team has established itself as specialists for OTT and has made a lasting impression on numerous customers from the sports as well as media and entertainment sector with products such as TVXRAY. This range of services and the key expertise in OTT mean a targeted reinforcement for our portfolio and make TeraVolt the ‘perfect fit’ for Qvest.”



The further development of the company will be continued by the established TeraVolt team around Tobias Künkel (CEO), Oliver Koch (CCO), Tobias Fröhlich (CPO) and Volker Harbs (CTO) and will be expanded globally together with the Qvest management. In the future, TeraVolt’s products and services will also be offered through Qvest’s worldwide locations. TeraVolt’s customers include internationally established media providers such as ARD and ZDF, ProSiebenSat.1, Sky, Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH (DFL) and Red Bull Media House.